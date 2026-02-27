Meghalaya Issues Public Health Advisory After Suspected Meningococcal Cases at Army Training Centre

The Meghalaya government has issued a public health advisory and stepped up surveillance measures following suspected meningococcal infection cases at an Army training centre in Shillong that led to the deaths of two Agniveer trainees, officials said on Thursday.

The advisory comes as the state intensifies its response to contain any potential spread of the infection, with health authorities confirming that contact tracing, isolation of close contacts, and fumigation have been carried out in and around the affected military facility. The measures are part of a broader effort to prevent further transmission of the disease, which can progress rapidly if not detected early.

In an official statement, the Health and Family Welfare Department said the State Surveillance Unit has been activated and a detailed epidemiological investigation is currently underway. The District Surveillance Unit in East Khasi Hills, working alongside state health officials, is conducting case investigations, analysing laboratory samples, and expanding monitoring across the district.

Authorities said surveillance has been strengthened not just within the Army training establishment but also in surrounding areas as a precaution. Health teams are keeping a close watch on institutions and other settings where individuals live or interact in close proximity, given the higher risk of transmission in such environments.

Officials emphasised that, at present, the situation remains under control and no new suspected cases have been reported outside the initial cluster. The deaths of the two trainees had triggered immediate containment protocols, with preventive treatment administered to those potentially exposed and monitoring intensified to ensure early detection of any further infections.

The government has also issued clear preventive guidance to the public, advising residents to maintain hand hygiene, follow respiratory etiquette, and wear masks if experiencing symptoms or while in crowded places. People have been urged to seek immediate medical care if they develop warning signs such as sudden high fever, severe headache, vomiting, unexplained rash, or other symptoms associated with meningococcal infection.

Health authorities have appealed for calm, stressing that established outbreak response protocols are being followed and that there is no cause for panic at this stage. Officials also cautioned against the spread of misinformation, emphasising that surveillance and preventive measures are in place to safeguard public health.

The latest advisory marks a significant escalation in the state's precautionary response, shifting focus beyond institutional containment to wider public awareness and district-level monitoring, as authorities work to ensure that the suspected infection cluster remains contained.

