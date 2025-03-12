5 School Students In Kerala Show Viral Meningitis Symptoms; Know Visible Signs In Infants

Five school students from Kalamassery in the Ernakulam district of Kerala have shown symptoms of viral meningitis. Health officials are monitoring the suspected cases and have sent samples for testing.

Five students in grades 1 and 2 of St. Paul's International School in Kalamassery reported symptoms of viral meningitis, including fever, headache, irritability, and headache. Their condition remains stable, according to district health authorities.

Understanding viral meningitis

Viral meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is primarily caused by viral infections.

Viral meningitis is more common in children than adults. It usually resolves on its own, unlike bacterial meningitis which can be fatal.

Symptoms of viral meningitis

Viral meningitis symptoms may appear suddenly. Some of these include:

Fever

Headache

Chill

Neck stiffness

Reduced appetite

Difficulty focusing

Fatigue

Double vision

Some individuals may initially show viral infection symptoms before the onset of meningitis symptoms.

Symptoms in babies and young children include:

Fever

Vomiting

Irritability

Low appetite

Lethargy

Sleepiness

Transmission

Viral meningitis can spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing, close contact, sharing personal items and touching contaminated surfaces.

Viral meningitis can be caused by several different viruses, including enteroviruses (the most common cause, especially in summer and fall), herpes simplex virus, mumps virus, varicella zoster virus (which can also cause chickenpox), HIV, influenza viruses and other.

Prevention tips

Here are some general practices that can help reduce the risk:

Vaccination: Getting vaccinated against some viral infections that may lead to meningitis, such as mumps, measles, and chickenpox can help reduce overall risk.

Hand hygiene: Wash your hands with soap and water frequently, especially during flu season.

Avoid close contact: Minimize close contact with people who are sick.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.