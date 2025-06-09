The 'missing' wife of Indore man - Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead in Meghalaya during their honeymoon, has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her husband, officials said on Monday. According to the police, the wife, Sonam, allegedly orchestrated the murder by hiring contract killers.



Officials said they found Sonam in an unconscious state on Saturday night at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was taken to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she surrendered before the police, and was subsequently arrested.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said that they arrested three other accused in overnight raids. While one person was found in Uttar Pradesh, the other two were arrested from Indore. The accused have told the police that they were hired by Sonam to kill her husband.