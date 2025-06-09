Advertisement
Honeymoon Murder Live Updates: Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of the Indore man, Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead in Meghalaya during their honeymoon, has surrendered to the Police in Uttar Pradesh, in connection to the murder of her husband. Sonam had reportedly gone missing after her husband's body was discovered in a gorge beneath the Weisawdong Falls parking lot in East Khasi Hills on June 2. After days of search, Sonam was located and taken into custody from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh. She surrendered at the Nandganj police station late Sunday night.

Here are the Live Updates on Honeymoon Murder:

Jun 09, 2025 09:41 (IST)
"Well Done Meghalaya Police": Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Congratulated For A Breakthrough

Jun 09, 2025 09:40 (IST)
Indore Couple Goes Missing In Meghalyaa, Wife Surrenders After Husband's Killing

The 'missing' wife of Indore man - Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead in Meghalaya during their honeymoon, has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her husband, officials said on Monday. According to the police, the wife, Sonam, allegedly orchestrated the murder by hiring contract killers.

Officials said they found Sonam in an unconscious state on Saturday night at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was taken to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she surrendered before the police, and was subsequently arrested.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said that they arrested three other accused in overnight raids. While one person was found in Uttar Pradesh, the other two were arrested from Indore. The accused have told the police that they were hired by Sonam to kill her husband.

