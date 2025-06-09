Video: Moment Sonam Raghuvanshi, Accused Of Killing Husband, Was Found

Hours after she was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, a video of Sonam Raghuvanshi has emerged. Ms Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, was arrested from a dhaba, with the Uttar Pradesh Police claiming that she looked "distraught with fever".

Sonam, 24, who had reportedly gone missing after her husband, Indore-based Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in a gorge beneath the Weisawdong Falls parking lot in East Khasi Hills on June 2, was located and taken into custody from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh. She surrendered at the Nandganj police station late Sunday night.

The Meghalaya Police, which is leading the investigation, said Sonam turned herself in "under pressure." Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Dalton P Marak told news agency IANS that Sonam's surrender brought the total number of arrests in the case to four, with one more suspect still at large.

