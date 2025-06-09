Indore Couple Mystery Solved, Wife Surrenders After Husband's Killing

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The wife of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam, has been arrested for his alleged murder in Meghalaya. Sonam reportedly hired contract killers to orchestrate the murder of her husband. Three additional suspects from Madhya Pradesh were arrested during overnight police raids.

The 'missing' wife of Indore man - Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead in Meghalaya during their honeymoon, has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her husband, officials said on Monday. According to the police, the wife, Sonam, allegedly orchestrated the murder by hiring contract killers.

Officials said they found Sonam in an unconscious state on Saturday night at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was taken to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she surrendered before the police, and was subsequently arrested.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said that they arrested three other accused in overnight raids. While one person was found in Uttar Pradesh, the other two were arrested from Indore. The accused have told the police that they were hired by Sonam to kill her husband.

Police are questioning the accused and investigating further, officials said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the police for cracking the case.

"Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case...3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant...well done," he said in a post on X.

The newlywed couple, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, were visiting Cherrapunjee in the East Khasi Hills for their honeymoon when they went missing on May 23. The couple arrived in Nongriat a day earlier and were last spotted checking out of Balaji Homestay. A scooter that they had rented was found abandoned at Sohrarim a day after they went missing.

10 days later, the Indore-based businessman's body was found dead inside a deep gorge below the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang. A machete suspected to have been used to murder him was also recovered from near the spot. The search was on for his missing wife.

On Saturday, a tourist guide in Meghalaya had claimed that he had seen the couple with three men on the day they went missing. According to the guide at Mawlakhiat, five of them were climbing over 3,000 steps from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat around 10 am on May 23. He said he recognised the couple as he had offered his services to them on May 22 to climb down to Nongriat, but they had politely refused and hired another guide.