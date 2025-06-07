Honeymoon, Murder, Frantic Search: Timeline Of Indore Couple's Meghalaya Visit

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Newlyweds Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi went missing in Meghalaya after checking out from a homestay on May 23. Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2, while Sonam is still missing. Police are investigating their last known locations and activities.

Newly wed couple Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam visited some areas during their honeymoon in Meghalaya before they went missing on May 23. While Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge on June 2, a search is still on for his wife.

The Meghalaya Police have also released CCTV footage of the couple from Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

We trace the places the couple visited and other areas linked to the case.

Balaji Guest House, Shillong, Meghalaya

May 21, 6 pm: Shillong

The couple reached Balaji Guest House in Meghalaya's capital Shillong and checked in.

May 22, morning: Shillong

In the morning, they went out on Keating Road, rented a scooty and returned to Balaji Guest House. They checked out without having breakfast. They told the manager they would return by May 25 and would call if they needed a room. From Shillong, they rode the scooty to the popular tourist hotspot Sohra (Cherrapunji) carrying two luggages.

Shipara Homestay, Nongriat village, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya

May 22, evening: Mawlakhiat, East Khasi Hills district

The couple arrived at Mawlakhiat village in East Khasi Hills, and kept the scooty at a parking spot run by the local community for tourists. They hired a local guide to trek to Shipara Homestay at Nongriat village in the same district.

Parking lot at Mawlakhiat village in East Khasi Hills

May 23, morning: Mawlakhiat, East Khasi Hills district

The couple checked out from Shipara Homestay and returned to Mawlakhiat village without the guide. The same day they set out from Mawlakhiat and went missing thereafter. A search began in the surrounding areas. The guide told the police the couple informed him they would manage by themselves and did not use his service for the return trek to Mawlakhiat.

May 24: Sohrarim

The headman of Sohrarim village in East Khasi Hills reported to the police that they found an abandoned scooty at their village.

May 25: Sohrarim

The police traced the scooty owner, who came to Sohra police station and confirmed that a couple from Madhya Pradesh's Indore - Raja Raghuvanshi, 27, and Sonam, 25 - rented the two-wheeler.

May 26: Sohrarim

A search began in this area too.

A search team member going to a gorge where the body of Raja Raghuvanshi was found

June 2: Wei Sawdong Falls

A police drone spotted a body in a gorge below Wei Sawdong Falls. The semi-decomposed body was retrieved and was identified as that of Raja Raghuvanshi by his family.