Honeymoon Murder Case: Custody Of 2 Accused Extended For 14 Days

Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His body was found in East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Read Time: 2 mins
Honeymoon Murder Case: Custody Of 2 Accused Extended For 14 Days
Further investigation is underway. (File)
  • Judicial custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha extended by 14 days in Meghalaya
  • Three other accused were remanded to 14 days judicial custody on July 31
  • Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 during honeymoon in Meghalaya
Shillong:

A Meghalaya court has extended the judicial custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha, the prime accused in the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, by another 14 days, officials said on Saturday.

The court extended the judicial custody of the duo following a virtual hearing, a public prosecutor told PTI on Saturday.

On July 31, the court had remanded three other accused - Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi and Vishal Chauhan - to 14 days' judicial custody.

Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

Police investigations suggest that Sonam conspired with Raj to commit the murder, allegedly roping in three others to aid in the crime.

Sonam was arrested and brought to Shillong by the Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in June.

The remaining accused were also brought on transit remand soon after.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

