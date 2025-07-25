Meghalaya Chief Minister Chairs Review Meeting Amid Assam Eviction Drive

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the state's preparedness and strengthen border vigilance due to the ongoing eviction drive in Assam against illegal immigrants.

The meeting aimed to prevent a spillover of illegal migrants from Assam entering neighboring Meghalaya. It also reviewed the potential fallout of Assam's eviction drive and its impact on Meghalaya's border areas.

According to government sources, the meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), senior Political Department officials, and Deputy Commissioners from various districts.

"Due to Assam's eviction drive, a meeting was convened with all Deputy Commissioners to strengthen vigilance and security along Meghalaya's border areas adjoining Assam," the Chief Minister stated.

He noted that vulnerable districts, especially those bordering eviction-affected areas in Assam, are being closely monitored. All district administrations have been directed to remain on high alert and coordinate closely with police, block-level officials, Village Defence Parties (VDPs), traditional heads, and NGOs to prevent infiltration into Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister said the government has established a multi-level communication and surveillance system at the grassroots to ensure immediate reporting of suspicious activity. "We have been informed that no incidents have occurred in any district so far," Mr Sangma confirmed. He further assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to maintain peace and security.

Assam has been conducting a major eviction drive against illegal migrants in the state. The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government claimed that illegal migrants had encroached on several hectares of government land.

In a memorandum released on July 23, the state government stated that all illegal migrants will be deported after due process.