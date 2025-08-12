"Northeast Not For Beginners": Meghalaya Boy Rides Horse To School, Nagaland Minister Reacts

A video of a young boy riding a horse to school has gone viral on social media. First shared on Instagram on August 4, the clip has the boy in his school uniform riding through the West Khasi Hills District in Meghalaya.

In the video, captured from inside a passing car, the boy rides the horse casually with a schoolbag on his back, while a black dog trots alongside him. At one point, the horse is seen galloping with the dog running behind, and in other scenes, the boy is riding through the scenic hills of Meghalaya as he makes his way to school.

The country song 'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X played in the background. The caption read, "A casual ride to school."

The video also caught the attention of Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along. He shared the clip on his X account with the caption, "Northeast is not for beginners. Probably the coolest kid in school!"

A user on X commented, "Wow. It's so awesome."

"999+ aura in the school," another wrote.

Someone said, "You may be cool, but you will never be as cool as the Indian kid of NE who rides along his HORSE and his DOG to school ."

"Woaahhh that's so cool," a comment read.

A user wrote, "I, too, always imagined myself riding a horse to school."

"I seriously wished I could go to school like that," another commented.

