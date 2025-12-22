Khasi, Garo Mandatory In Early Classes As Meghalaya Clears New Curriculum

The Meghalaya government has made it mandatory to include Khasi and Garo in the curriculum for children up to Class-1, with the aim to simplify learning and strengthen exposure to local culture, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the move seeks to build cultural identity from the foundational years.

"Children must grow with confidence and a sense of belonging. Learning our own languages early helps that," Sangma, who chaired a cabinet meeting on Friday, told PTI.

The new textbooks will be optional in the coming academic year, and will become compulsory from the next session, as several schools have already finalised their syllabi, the officials said.

The foundational-stage curriculum, covering preschool to Class-1, focuses on ease of learning, basic values and early exposure to the state's history and traditions, they said.

The cabinet also approved a revised pay structure for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and ad hoc teachers, addressing a long-pending demand.

Sangma described the decision as a recognition of their contribution and a step towards stability in the education system.

Besides, the cabinet cleared a five-year Mission Mode HIV/AIDS project with an outlay of Rs 25 crore, focusing on awareness, infrastructure development and targeted interventions, the chief minister said.

An amendment to the Meghalaya Building Bye Laws, 2021, was also approved to make green building certification mandatory for large constructions.

The cabinet appointed former Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan as chairperson of the state's Meghalaya Human Rights Commission.

It approved the creation of the Meghalaya Livelihoods and Investment Financing Cooperative Society Ltd to provide working capital and investment support to cooperative societies, agriculture and food processing sectors.

A National Games Secretariat Society was also given approval to organise the 39th National Games.

