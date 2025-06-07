Man Killed, Wife Missing: Mohan Yadav Seeks CBI Probe Into Meghalaya Tragedy

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav supports Sonam Raghuvanshi, missing after her husband was murdered in Meghalaya. He seeks a CBI inquiry amid family distrust in local police handling.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said the state government stands firmly with the family of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman who went missing in Meghalaya after her husband Raja Raghuvanshi was found murdered during their honeymoon.

"In this hour of crisis, Madhya Pradesh stands with Sonam Raghuvanshi's family. I have spoken to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya about the matter. Our senior police officers are in constant touch with their counterparts there. I have also requested Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into the case," Yadav said in a post on X. "Every possible effort is being made to ensure the safe return of Sonam Raghuvanshi," he added.

The tragedy, unfolding over the past few days, has now taken a political and emotional turn as Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's family alleges mishandling of the case by the Meghalaya police.

Expressing deep distrust, they have sought a central investigation and written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI probe.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, said the letter to the Prime Minister was submitted at the Indore Divisional Commissioner's office, with community members also handing over a memorandum to Commissioner Deepak Singh. "We have no faith in the Meghalaya police. Several key people-like a hotel manager, a tea vendor, and a local guide who were last in contact with Raja and Sonam-have not been questioned properly. Only a central agency like the CBI can ensure justice," he told reporters.

According to the family, the local guide admitted to dropping the couple off at a remote spot but did not ensure they knew their way, raising more questions than answers.

With mounting public pressure and appeals reaching the highest levels of government, the case has become a test of inter-state cooperation, police accountability and faith-both in the system and the unknown.