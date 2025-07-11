Mohan Yadav Distributes Free Cycles To Students On Guru Purnima

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed free bicycles to class 6th and class 9th students and announced that scooty will be distributed to the toppers of class 12th next month.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday distributed bicycles at the Kamla Nehru Sandipani School in Bhopal on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Addressing at the event he also announced that 1 lakh free laptops will be distributed to the students who scored 75 per cent or more marks in the class 12th board examination.

"We will give them (students) Scooty next month. We will give laptops to students above 75 per cent. And those who will top their school. We will give them scooty. And there will be no issue of filling the petrol, we will distribute EV vehicles," Mohan Yadav said.

"Last year we distributed 94, 000 Laptops, next year we will distribute more than 1 Lakh laptops," he added.

Last week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Laptop grants worth Rs 235.58 crore to bank accounts of 94,234 students who scored 75 per cent or more marks in the class 12th board examination of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in academic session 2024-25.

The laptop aid was given to the students at the rate of Rs 25,000 each under 'Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana' of the School Education Department during a programme held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal.

After the programme, Chief Minister Yadav told reporters, "Today, a programme of providing laptop aid to 94234 students of private as well as government schools across state who scored 75 per cent or more marks in the class 12th board examination of MPBSE was concluded. I am happy to share that the way we have encouraged our students within the last two years is a big achievement. Additionally, with the previous tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and till date over 4 lakh (4, 32,016) students have benefited from the scheme in the last 15 years."

Mr Yadav also said that the government is providing scooty to school toppers

"On the one hand, the state government is providing laptops to students who scored 75 per cent or above marks and scooty to school toppers. Along with the scooty, the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in February of this year, Mr Yadav had symbolically handed over scooty keys to 10 students out of 7,900 who topped the Class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2023-24.

Mr Yadav also clarified that no tender process would be involved in distributing scooties to meritorious students, and they would receive them directly based on their choice, petrol or electric.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Yadav told ANI, "I am happy that there is a conducive environment for providing scooties to meritorious students across the state, in the meantime someone has spread misinformation that scooty will be given to them after placing a tender. No tender will be placed, the students will get scooty directly according to their choice either petrol scooty or an e-scooty," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)