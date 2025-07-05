Ladli Behna Yojana Monthly Aid To Increase To Rs 1,500 After Diwali: Mohan Yadav

More than 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana will get a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 after Diwali, up from the current Rs 1,250, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

He said a special budget of Rs 27,147 crore has been earmarked for women, including Rs 18,699 crore for the Ladli Behna scheme.

"Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries would receive Rs 1,250 plus an additional Rs 250 on Raksha Bandhan. After Diwali, the monthly benefit would be hiked to Rs 1,500," he said at a women's empowerment and tribal pride conference in Sarai here on Friday.

He also stated that 51 lakh girls have benefited from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, receiving a total of Rs 672 crore in assistance.

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023, by then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The aid at the time was Rs 1,000, which was gradually raised to Rs 1,250.

The scheme is credited with giving the ruling BJP a resounding victory in the November 2023 assembly polls.

Yadav also said more than 9,000 tribal families have been granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act.

He promised 33 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)