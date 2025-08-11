5 Killed In Jeep-Motorcycle Collision In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Five persons were killed and as many others injured when a jeep and a motorcycle collided in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Monday morning, police said.

After collision with the motorcycle, the jeep driver sped away and lost control over the vehicle, following which the four-wheeler overturned, Ramnagar police station in-charge Sumit Kaushik said.

The accident took place at around 10 am near Benila village, he said.

Two occupants of the jeep and three motorcycle riders were killed, the official said.

The dead have been identified as Sourabh Pradhan (18), Pushpendra, Shubham Choudhary (19), Amit Choudhary and Rahul Kevat (19), police said.

Five other persons were injured and referred to a hospital in Kotma town, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)