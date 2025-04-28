Advertisement
4 Dead After Car Rams Stationary Truck In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District

Police said the car crashed into the truck from behind, killing four of its occupants on the spot.

Read Time: 1 min
Those who died are being identified, and further investigation is underway.
Dhar:

Four persons were killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am near Bhalwadi village on the Indore-Ahmedabad Highway, around 15 km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravindra Vaskel said.

He said the car crashed into the truck from behind, killing four of its occupants on the spot.

The dead are being identified, and further investigation is underway, he said

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

