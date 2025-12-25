Toxic Syrup Survivor, 5, Returns Home After 115 Days, But Without Eyesight

In a tragedy that claimed the lives of 24 children across Madhya Pradesh after they consumed a poisonous cough syrup, a five-year-old boy from Chhindwara has returned home after a 115-day battle for survival, carrying both the scars of the tragedy and a story of extraordinary resilience.

Kunal Yaduvanshi, a resident of Jatachhapar village in Chhindwara district, was among the children who fell critically ill after consuming the cough syrup 'Coldrif'. While 24 families lost their children, Kunal survived after months of intensive treatment, prolonged dialysis, and continuous medical intervention.

His return has brought back life and sound to a house that had remained silent for over three months.

However, the survival has come at a cost. The toxic effects of the syrup have left Kunal with permanent damage to his eyesight, and he is currently unable to see. He is also facing difficulty in walking, and doctors say his recovery will be long and uncertain.

Kunal fell ill on August 24 after developing a mild fever. His family took him to a local doctor, Dr Praveen Soni, who prescribed medicines and the cough syrup. Instead of improving, Kunal's condition rapidly deteriorated. Medical tests later revealed that the syrup had severely damaged both his kidneys, leading to acute kidney failure.

As his condition worsened, Kunal was referred to Nagpur on August 30. His father, Tikku Yaduvanshi, took him there the next day, where he was admitted to multiple hospitals, including AIIMS Nagpur. For nearly a month and half, the child underwent painful daily dialysis. Doctors informed the family that given the extent of kidney damage caused by the toxic syrup, the chances of survival were extremely low.

Despite the grim prognosis, Kunal continued to fight. After 115 days of intensive treatment, he was finally discharged and brought back to his village.

Doctors say that the toxic effects of the syrup also caused severe damage to his eyes. The fluid in his eyes dried up, leading to loss of vision. The neurological impact of the poisoning has also affected his mobility.

For Kunal's family, however, his survival itself is nothing short of a miracle.

"He was slipping away from us every day. We had almost lost hope," his father said. "Now he is back with us. Even if he cannot see right now, we believe he will recover slowly."

Doctors say the child will require long-term medical care, rehabilitation, and monitoring. His parents and doctors remain hopeful that, just as he defied death, he may also gradually recover some of what he has lost.