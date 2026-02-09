Cop's Skeleton Found Inside CRPF Complex 44 Days After He Went Missing

A chilling discovery of a human skeleton inside a heavily guarded Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) complex jolted Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, triggering panic among personnel and raising disturbing questions about security and administrative accountability.

The remains, found amid bushes during routine cleaning, were later identified as Nandkishore Prajapati, a CRPF constable who had been missing for 44 days.

Nandkishore was identified by his family on Monday through personal belongings recovered at the site, including a bracelet, ring, mobile phone, and clothes. Family members said Nandkishore never removed the bracelet, and its sight left them inconsolable.

The discovery sent shockwaves through the campus. As word spread, officers and jawans rushed to the spot, and senior officials arrived shortly after.

44-year-old Nandkishore, son of Amarchand Prajapati, hailed from Bhim in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

According to the family, Nandkishore went missing on December 27, 2025. When repeated calls yielded no response, relatives approached the CRPF office in Neemuch. They allege they were told repeatedly that he had gone home on a 50-day leave and that a search would begin only after the leave period ended.

Days turned into weeks. The family says they ran from Neemuch to Delhi, informing senior CRPF officials and filing a missing report at the Neemuch Cantonment Police Station, but no timely action followed. "Our pleas were buried in files," a family member said.

Forty-four days after he vanished, soldiers working in the bushes inside the CRPF campus stumbled upon skeletal remains.

The realization that the soldier had been inside the complex the entire time intensified allegations of negligence and possible cover-up.

Nandkishore's brother called the death "highly suspicious," alleging criminal activity and demanding a fair, independent investigation. He has sought strict action against those responsible and financial assistance for the family.

The Cantonment police station in charge said a missing person report had been registered, and searches were conducted across Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, and Nagda, including checks of railway station CCTV footage without leads.

"The body was found inside the CRPF premises on Sunday and identified by the family. After the post-mortem, it was handed over to them. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway," the officer said.

The skeleton has been sent to Mandsaur for post-mortem and forensic examination to determine the cause of death.