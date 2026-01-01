Madhya Pradesh Cop Dies by Suicide, Blames Harrasment, Corruption In Note

A Head Constable in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district died by suicide on Sunday, leaving behind a three-page note that has raised serious allegations of corruption and harassment within the police force.

Head Constable Hoshiyar Singh Ahir, 50, was posted at the Kanawati Police Lines. Originally from Haryana, Singh had been on medical leave for five days following health issues and multiple surgeries. He was scheduled to rejoin duty on Monday. Instead, on Sunday afternoon, he walked into the police control room and allegedly consumed a poisonous substance there. Moments later, he informed staff about what he had done and collapsed. Chaos followed inside the control room.

He was rushed first to the district hospital and later referred to a private facility, but he died before he could be treated.

In a suicide note addressed to senior officials, Singh alleged that corruption had "hollowed out the system." He claimed that postings, duty rosters, and access to facilities in Neemuch were being "sold for money," alleging that those who paid bribes received preferential treatment while honest personnel were harassed and overworked.

The note named individuals and claimed that money was allegedly collected from staff for duty assignments. "Look at the RI (Reserve Inspector) of Neemuch... he has everything, but what will he do with all that money? Pranav Tiwari takes money from every employee to assign duties. When confronted verbally, he says that he and the RI arranged tickets worth Rs 10,000 for the SP's father-in-law. The SP comes to play, and Pranav and Ashok cover his daily expenses. Those who pay money in the police lines receive preferential treatment," Singh wrote.

"Sir, if this is the situation, please grant Hoshiar Singh permission to commit suicide," Singh further wrote.

Police sources confirm that copies of this letter were sent to senior officers days before his death. The note also expressed fear for his life after making complaints.

Singh's wife and daughter broke down, clinging to each other at the hospital. The family alleged that even in death, they were denied dignity.

Kamlesh Bai, Singh's wife, said those who paid bribes were spared work, while those who did not were made to work from morning till night. "He was under constant stress. That broke him," she said, alleging that her husband's mobile phone was missing and that the family was kept away from the body.

She further alleged that after the post-mortem, instead of being allowed to accompany the body, the family was put in a separate vehicle and dropped nearly seven kilometres away. "No senior officer came to meet us. We want a fair investigation," she said.

Their daughter, Anjali, said her father was under relentless mental pressure. "Despite illness and four surgeries, he was given heavy duties. He asked for lighter work, but the pressure only increased," she said, adding that he left home in a normal state to extend his leave and never returned.

When the ambulance carrying the body reached the police lines after the post-mortem, women from police families blocked the vehicle, demanding to see the body one last time and calling for strict action on the allegations. They also demanded that the Superintendent of Police (SP) come to the spot. After persuasion, the ambulance was eventually allowed to leave.

Confirming the death, Nilesh Awasthi, Cantonment Police Station in-charge, said Singh was rushed to the hospital immediately after information from the control room, but could not be saved.

"A suicide note was found. This is a very unfortunate incident. We extend our condolences to the family. We are investigating the suicide note. Several things have come to light, including that he had visited the police lines and consumed alcohol. We are investigating that as well. If any evidence of harassment emerges, action will be taken against those responsible. We are looking into his past record; he has been penalised in four departmental inquiries," said Neemuch SP Ankit Jaiswal.

"Some issues have also come to light regarding his prolonged absence. He had previously misbehaved with senior officers while under the influence of alcohol, and we are investigating that as well. We are also verifying the allegations of harassment against the Reserve Inspector and the Head Constable to ensure a fair investigation. We will do everything we can to assist the family," he added.