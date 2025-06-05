Video: CCTV Captures Indore Couple Before They Went Missing In Meghalaya

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The disappearance of an Indore couple in Meghalaya deepens as CCTV footage shows them checking into a hotel. Raja's body was found, and police suspect homicide. His wife Sonam is still missing. The family demands a CBI probe, while authorities assure justice.

As the mystery surrounding the disappearance of an Indore couple in Meghalaya deepens, footage from a CCTV at a hotel where they were staying has emerged. The blurry video shows Raja Raghuvanshi and his newly-wedded wife Sonam checking into the Shillong Hotel on May 22.

The couple was last seen on May 23. They had rented a scooter, which was later found abandoned at Sohrarim a day after they went missing. They last spoke to family members on May 23.

On June 2, Raja's body was found at Sohrarim near Cherrapunji. His wife, Sonam, is still missing and police are looking for her. The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and a Special Operations Team have also joined the search.

Police managed to locate Raja's body with a drone. It was in a deep gorge next to a parking lot. Police have also found his phone and a machete believed to have been used to kill him.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem has said. "It is a clear case of homicide. The person was murdered, there is no doubt about that." Meghalaya Police have registered a murder case and a Special Investigation Team has been formed.

Raja Raghuvanshi's family in Indore has demanded that the probe be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"We demand a CBI probe in the case. His body was found 25 km from where the scooter was parked. We suspect he was kidnapped and taken where the body was found," the victim's brother Vipin said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has assured that justice will be done. "Justice will be served in the tragic case of the Indore tourist who was murdered in Sohra, and our rescue operations to locate his wife are ongoing."

"This incident has come as a shock to us. Something like this has never happened in Meghalaya. While the demand for a CBI probe has been raised, the investigation is currently underway, and the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice," he said.

Shillong and several other parts of Meghalaya are key tourist destinations and the incident has sparked fear. State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said, "We cannot jump the gun. We will ensure the guilty are charged. The law will take its course. As far as safety is concerned, if a man goes missing in Thailand, it does not mean Thailand is unsafe for tourists," he said.