Aamir Khan Dismisses Rumours That He's Making Film On Meghalaya Murder Case: "Absolutely No Truth"

Aamir Khan dismissed reports that he's making a film on the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. Speculation began when a news portal put out an article saying that Aamir Khan is "closely following the updates on the Meghalaya Murder case."

What's Happening

Times Now claimed that Aamir Khan is "closely following the updates on the Meghalaya Murder case" and is "personally tracking and discussing the details with his close circle." "There might be a development on the subject from his production too," the entertainment portal claimed.

After the news was published, Aamir reacted to it and dismissed it. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir said, "There is absolutely no truth to it." He added, "I honestly don't know where these stories start."

For the unversed, the Meghalaya murder case refers to Sonam, the wife accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon, which dominated headlines for months for its chilling details and psychological complexities.

Aamir Khan's Recent Work

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. Released in June this year, the film earned over Rs 160 crore at the box office.

Next, Aamir will be seen in Rajinikanth's Coolie in a never-seen avatar. Recently, Aamir talked about his cameo in the film when he said, "I really enjoyed doing it. I am big fan of Rajini sir...huge fan. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me that it is a Rajini sir's movie and that he wanted me to do a cameo, I said, 'Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it.'"

In A Nutshell

