NDTV Exclusive: The Cop Who Cracked Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman who has been accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, was arrested today, ending a weeks-long hunt. The police official, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem who cracked the case, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, described how the police tracked her down.

The investigation, which spanned over two states and involved at least four arrests, has unearthed what police allege is a case of premeditated murder. Mr Syiem told NDTV that there is substantial evidence to implicate the victim's wife and her alleged partner, Raj Kushwaha.

"At first, we assumed they had gotten lost. There had been a prior incident in the area involving someone who went missing, so the SDRF and police teams were already conducting a search. We thought it might be a similar case-perhaps an accident. But when we found the body on the second day, we were able to ascertain that it was a case of homicide, not an accident," Mr Syiem told NDTV.

"Subsequently, an SIT was formed. The police teams launched an investigation, worked quickly, and collected evidence. Within a span of seven days, two teams were dispatched to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. With the support of the local police there, we were able to identify and zero in on the culprits," he added.

The Disappearance

Raja, 29, and 24-year-old Sonam Raghuvanshi, newlyweds from Indore, had arrived in Meghalaya on May 21. Their original itinerary, according to family, involved a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Assam. However, the plan changed abruptly. The couple checked into a modest guest house in Shillong and, the following day, rented a scooter to travel southwards to Cherrapunjee, known for its waterfalls and trekking trails.

They spent the night of May 22 at Shipara Homestay in Nongriat village, home to the famous double-decker living root bridge. The next morning, May 23, the couple declined breakfast and checked out early. Homestay owner Sianti Sohkhlet confirmed the departure time as around 6:00 am.

Around 10:00 am, a local guide spotted the couple ascending the steep return trail with three unidentified men. That was the last known sighting of Raja alive.

The Discovery

On May 24, a scooter abandoned in Sohrarim village drew suspicion. Local police traced the number plate to a rental firm in Shillong. By May 25, it was confirmed to be the same scooter hired by the Raghuvanshis.

On June 2, after days of search operations, Raja's decomposed body was recovered from a gorge beneath Weisawdong Falls in East Khasi Hills. The nature of the injuries, reportedly inflicted with a sharp weapon, indicated homicide.

And Sonam had vanished.

It was not until June 8 that Sonam surfaced. She was found at a roadside dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur reportedly "distraught and suffering from fever," according to local police.

"We have enough proof linking Raj as the handler and substantial proof against the three attackers. Sonam is very much involved in this case, and she is being brought to Meghalaya. We will also try to ascertain if Raj was in touch with Sonam's family members," Mr Syiem said.