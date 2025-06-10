In Sinister Plot, Sonam's Lover Consoles Her Father At Husband's Funeral

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sonam was arrested for allegedly killing her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Sonam's boyfriend Raj was seen consoling her father when her husband's body was brought home Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly hacked to death as part of a conspiracy by Sonam and her lover

The boyfriend of the Indore woman arrested for allegedly killing her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya was seen consoling her father when the victim's body was brought home.

Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, was hacked to death as part of a conspiracy by his wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, police have said. Both Sonam and Raj, along with three contract killers, have been arrested.

Amid peak curiosity over the honeymoon murder, Raja's influencer sister Shrasti has been sharing updates in the murder case, besides videos of her brother's wedding and the arrest of her sister-in-law on Instagram.

Track live updates on the case here

One such video showed Raj with Sonam's father Devi Singh at Raja's funeral; Shrasti, who has nearly 4 lakh followers, captioned it, "Raj Kushwaha was seen with Sonam's father at Raja's house."

The victim's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, too, claimed that some people saw Raj with Sonam's father at her son's wedding. Though she avoided blaming her daughter-in-law for the murder, she asked why she left him there and didn't try to save him.

Her daughter, meanwhile, continued seeking justice on Instagram.

"My brother had vowed to be with Sonam for seven lives, but he couldn't even stay for seven days. What had he done to deserve this?" she said in a video message using Raja-Sonam's wedding photo as the backdrop. "You could have eloped if you liked someone else. Why kill him?"

She also shared a video showing people tearing apart photos of Raja and Sonam, and another in which the police were taking away Sonam.

Raja and Sonam had left for Meghalaya on May 20, nine days after their May 11 wedding in Indore. The couple went missing on May 23 on their way to a tourist spot in the northeastern state. The murder came to light on June 2, with Raja's body being found with machete injuries.

There was no trace of Sonam until June 8, when she surfaced in UP's Ghazipur with different police versions suggesting different circumstances that led to her arrest. She is the prime suspect in the case, while she and her boyfriend have been called the masterminds of the murder.

Sources in Meghalaya Police claim Raj and Sonam had hired three contract killers, Vikash, Anand, and Akash, to eliminate Raja. An extensive manhunt followed, and the three accused were rounded up from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.