Wife Sonam Prime Suspect, Boyfriend Raj Mastermind: Cops On Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder

Probing the killing of an Indore man while honeymooning in Meghalaya, the state police have accused his wife and her boyfriend of masterminding the murder that has cast a shadow on the northeast paradise.

Sonam Raghuvansi, 24, is the prime suspect in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, sources in Meghalaya Police said. The focus is also on Raj Kushwaha, who used to work for Sonam and allegedly had an affair with her. Sources say they planned the murder together.

Three others, identified as Vikash Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi, are believed to have carried out the murder, they added. All five have been taken into custody.

Sonam surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur late last night, about 1,200 km from the Meghalaya village her husband was found dead, after remaining untraceable for over two weeks. Police picked her up in prompt action that followed her frantic effort to contact her family.

That she remains alive while her husband was killed has raised questions from her in-laws' side.

While UP police claimed Sonam was found distraught and with fever, Meghalaya cops said that she "voluntarily surrendered" under pressure. The motive, however, is yet to be known.