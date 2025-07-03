Bihar Woman Kills Husband Days After Wedding, Wanted To Marry Uncle

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife, barely 45 days after their wedding, in Bihar's Aurangabad district - a chilling case reminiscent of the Meghalaya honeymoon murder that sent shockwaves across the country.

According to the police, the newly wed woman, Gunja Devi, allegedly conspired with her own uncle, Jeevan Singh (55), with whom she was in a relationship, to hire shooters and kill her husband Priyanshu. Devi, who is in her 20s, and the two shooters have been arrested while efforts are on to trace Singh.

The police said Devi and Singh were in a relationship and wanted to marry each other but their families were not in favour of the same. Devi's family forcibly married her off to Priyanshu, a resident of Barwan village under Nabinagar police station, two months ago.

"On June 25, Priyanshu was returning home by train after visiting his sister and had reached Navi Nagar station when he told Devi to send someone on a bike to pick him up," Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrish Rahul said.

"On his way from the station to his house, he was shot dead by two people," he added.

As the police began its investigation and search for the accused, Devi tried to flee the village, raising suspicion among Priyanshu's family members.

The police said it reviewed Devi's call records and found that she was in constant touch with her uncle. Details of the uncle's call records showed he was in constant touch with the shooters.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the murder. The murder took place 45 days after Priyanshu and Devi's wedding. Three people, including Devi, have been arrested. Efforts are on to arrest Singh," the SP said.

The Meghalaya honeymoon case pertains to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, by his newly wed wife Sonam and her lover Raj Kushawa during the couple's honeymoon in May. Sonam had also taken the help of three other men to kill her husband. All the accused have been arrested.