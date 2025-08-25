Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 Registration Begins Today, Apply And Check Details Here

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship Application 2025: The Education Department of Bihar has invited applications for the Bihar Post-Matric scholarships for the year 2025. Students can register starting today, August 25, 2025 on the official website- pmsonline.bihar.gov.in.

The education department has provided separate registration links for candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Economically Backward Classes (EBC)/ Backward Classes (BC).

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidate should be a citizen of India and a candidate of SC, ST, BC, or EBC categories. Their annual family income should not exceed Rs. 3 lakh and must have cleared the preceding qualifying examination.

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: How To Apply For The Scholarship?

Visit the official website- pmsonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the registration link for SC/ST- scstpmsonline.bihar.gov.in and pmsonline.bihar.gov.in for BC/EBC for the 2024-2025 year.

Enter the required details such as Name, Aadhaar Number, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and email etc.

You will be successfully registered for the scholarship availability.

Bihar PMS Scholarship 2025: Documents Required For Registration

Aadhaar Card

Residential Certificate of Bihar

Caste Certificate issued by competent authority of Govt. of Bihar

Income Certificate [ 2024-25 ]

Disability Certificate [ If Applicable ]

Sample Fee Receipt from Institution

Sample Bonafide Certificate (As Applicable)

Final examination passed certificate

Bihar PMS Scholarship 2025: Application Links

1. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students: scstpmsonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Backwards Class and Extremely Backwards Class students: pmsonline.bihar.gov.in

3. Educational institutions are accountable for verification and Application Forms can be found at: instpmsonline.bihar.gov.in

The last date to apply for the scholarship is September 25, 2025 and they have been advised by the department to apply well before the deadline.