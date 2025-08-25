Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 Registration Begins Today, Apply And Check Details Here

Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship Application 2025: The Education Department of Bihar has invited applications for the Bihar Post-Matric scholarships for the year 2025. Students can register starting today, August 25, 2025 on the official website- pmsonline.bihar.gov.in.
The education department has provided separate registration links for candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Economically Backward Classes (EBC)/ Backward Classes (BC).
To be eligible for the scholarship, candidate should be a citizen of India and a candidate of SC, ST, BC, or EBC categories. Their annual family income should not exceed Rs. 3 lakh and must have cleared the preceding qualifying examination.
Bihar Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: How To Apply For The Scholarship?
- Visit the official website- pmsonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Click on the registration link for SC/ST- scstpmsonline.bihar.gov.in and pmsonline.bihar.gov.in for BC/EBC for the 2024-2025 year.
- Enter the required details such as Name, Aadhaar Number, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and email etc.
- You will be successfully registered for the scholarship availability.
Bihar PMS Scholarship 2025: Documents Required For Registration
- Aadhaar Card
- Residential Certificate of Bihar
- Caste Certificate issued by competent authority of Govt. of Bihar
- Income Certificate [ 2024-25 ]
- Disability Certificate [ If Applicable ]
- Sample Fee Receipt from Institution
- Sample Bonafide Certificate (As Applicable)
- Final examination passed certificate
Bihar PMS Scholarship 2025: Application Links
1. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students: scstpmsonline.bihar.gov.in
2. Backwards Class and Extremely Backwards Class students: pmsonline.bihar.gov.in
3. Educational institutions are accountable for verification and Application Forms can be found at: instpmsonline.bihar.gov.in
The last date to apply for the scholarship is September 25, 2025 and they have been advised by the department to apply well before the deadline.