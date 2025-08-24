"Arrogance": BJP As Rahul Gandhi Dodges Query On Opposition's Bihar Chief Minister Face Query

The BJP on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi of "arrogance" after he parried a media query on why the Congress has not yet made it clear that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would be the opposition grand alliance's chief minister face in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

"All INDIA bloc partners are working together in a spirit of mutual respect, without any tension. We will contest the polls together and the results will be good," Mr Gandhi said, deftly side-stepping the question at a press conference in Araria, Bihar.

Mr Yadav was seated by Mr Gandhi's side when he was asked about the Congress's reluctance to declare the RJD leader as the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate.

Mr Yadav had recently made an open pitch for making Mr Gandhi the Prime Minister after the next Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting sharply, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X, "The existence of Congress in Bihar is dependent on RJD. If RJD breaks the alliance, Congress probably won't even be able to field candidates in all seats...

"But look at Rahul Gandhi's arrogance -- when asked if Tejashwi Yadav is the chief minister face of the alliance, he dodged the question," Mr Malviya said.

"On the other hand, Tejashwi is following Rahul Gandhi around like a lackey, repeatedly claiming that if the INDI Alliance wins, which has zero chance, he will become the Prime Minister," the BJP leader charged.

"The people of Bihar understand everything. Congress and RJD are both clinging to each other only for the sake of power. The glue of corruption is what binds them together," he added.

