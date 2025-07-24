Family Of Man On Honeymoon Killed In Meghalaya Performs Rituals At Crime Scene

The family members of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi visited the site in Meghalaya, where he was murdered allegedly by his wife and three other men on May 23, and performed rituals.

The family members including Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi came to the parking lot at Wei Saidong falls in East Khasi Hills, where Raja Raghuvanshi and wife Sonam parked their rented scooter, and proceeded towards the site where he was murdered.

"... The family decided to perform religious rituals at the very site in Meghalaya where Raja was murdered and his body was discovered on June 2," Vipin Raghuvanshi told reporters in the state capital Shillong.

The family reached Shillong on Tuesday. They came to Sohra on Wednesday.

Raja Raghuvanshi's family said they will engage a lawyer in Shillong to file a petition challenging bail granted to the three accused including a property dealer, Silome James.

Mr James along with flat owner Lokendra Tomar and security guard Balvir were charged with tampering evidence.

Raja Raghuvanshi's family said they will also file a petition demanding a narco test on Sonam to find out the real reason why she killed her husband just after their wedding.

Sonam's elder brother Govind is looking to hire a lawyer in Shillong and neighbouring Assam's Guwahati to consider filing a bail application for her, sources said. Her family has not confirmed this.

The couple got married on May 11. Nine days later, they left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya with a one-way ticket in hand. They roamed around in the northeast for three days before they went "missing".

Unable to reach them, their families had turned to the police. What initially started as a probe to find the couple turned into a murder investigation when Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge on June 2.