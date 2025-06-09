Raja Raghuvanshi Hit On Front And Back Of Head: Honeymoon Murder Autopsy

Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Raja Raghuvanshi was fatally attacked on his honeymoon, suffering blows to his head, a preliminary autopsy found. His wife Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and accomplices planned the Indore-based businessman's murder.
Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was attacked twice - once each on the back and front of his head - a preliminary autopsy report found. The attack, in which Mr Raghuvanshi died, was a plan hatched by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover Raj Kushwaha and others while the couple were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world