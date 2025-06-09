Advertisement
Raja Raghuvanshi Hit On Front And Back Of Head: Honeymoon Murder Autopsy

Read Time: 1 min
Raja Raghuvanshi Hit On Front And Back Of Head: Honeymoon Murder Autopsy
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Raja Raghuvanshi was fatally attacked on his honeymoon, suffering blows to his head, a preliminary autopsy found. His wife Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and accomplices planned the Indore-based businessman's murder.

Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was attacked twice - once each on the back and front of his head - a preliminary autopsy report found. The attack, in which Mr Raghuvanshi died, was a plan hatched by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover Raj Kushwaha and others while the couple were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Indore Couple Case, Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam Raghuvanshi
