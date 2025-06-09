"Sonam Didn't Book Return Tickets": Mother Of Indore Man Killed In Meghalaya

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sonam Raghuvanshi planned the couple's honeymoon trip to Meghalaya but skipped the return ticket Raja Raghuvanshi wore over Rs 10 lakh in gold jewellery during the trip at Sonam's request Uma Raghuvanshi demands a CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding her son's murder

Sonam Raghuvanshi had made all the bookings, including travel and stay, for their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya - but did not book a return ticket, the murdered Indore-based businessman's mother said on Monday. According to Uma Raghuvanshi, the couple had left for their trip to the Northeastern state wearing all their gold jewellery.

Raja was wearing gold jewellery worth more than Rs 10 lakh, which included a diamond ring, a chain, and a bracelet. When Raja's mother questioned him, he told her that Sonam wanted him to wear it.

"If Sonam is involved in the murder, then she should be hanged. The police did not even tell in the morning that Sonam had been found. A CBI investigation should take place. If Sonam has not done anything, why would she be accused? Sonam had good behaviour, she used to hug me," Ms Uma said.

She also questioned if Sonam had loved her son, why would she leave him to die.

"How is she safe? All people behind this should be strictly punished," she said.