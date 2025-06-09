Sonam Was "Mentally Unwell, Crying": Owner Of Dhaba From Where She Called Family

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered in her husband's murder case She contacted her family from a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh late last night The dhaba owner reported that Sonam was emotional during the call

Sonam Raghuvanshi, who has reportedly surrendered in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, after the two went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, called her family late last night from a local dhaba (roadside eatery) in Uttar Pradesh. Sahil Yadav, owner of Kashi Dhaba said, Sonam started crying on calling her family. She was not mentally well, Mr Yadav claimed.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Mr Yadav recalled the episode and said, "Sonam came here around 1am and asked the customers for help. Then she walked to me and asked for my phone to call her family. I gave her my mobile. She started crying while talking to her family. I spoke to the family and informed them about her location. The call disconnected."

Mr Yadav offered Sonam water, he said.

"After a while, her brother called me and asked to inform the local police about Sonam's whereabouts. Around 2-2:30 am, Police took Sonam," he added.

Sonam was reportedly alone.

Sonam was located and taken into custody from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh. She surrendered at the Nandganj police station late Sunday night.

Speaking exclusively to the news agency IANS, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Dalton P Marak, stated, "Sonam surrendered under pressure last night, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four. One accused remains missing. Sonam will be brought back to Meghalaya for court proceedings."

Meghalaya Police believes Sonam was in an extramarital affair that led to Raja's murder. She, along with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, orchestrated the murder. Both were later arrested.

Raj was Sonam's employee, and they would speak on the phone a lot, claimed Vipul Raghuvanshi, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother. "I've never seen Raj Kushwaha; I've just heard his name," he told ANI.

Honeymoon Murder Timeline

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20. A day later, they were in the capital city Shillong. On May 23, after checking out from a homestay, the two reportedly went missing, and their rented vehicle was found abandoned in a village nearby.

After days of search, Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2. Police also found a murder weapon, a machete, used to kill Raja. Two days later, Police found a stained raincoat, much bigger in size but it raised hopes of finding the 'missing' wife.

Sonam remained untraceable until June 8, when she called her brother after which she was taken away by the Uttar Pradesh police.