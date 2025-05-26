Couple From Indore Goes Missing In Meghalaya, Were Last Seen 24 Hours Ago

A couple from Madhya Pradesh's Indore who went on vacation to Meghalaya have been missing for over 24 hours.

The couple had rented a two-wheeler to explore Sohra in Cherrapunji, a popular tourist spot in Meghalaya. Sohra is located in the East Khasi Hills district of the state.

Police sources told NDTV that their rented vehicle was found abandoned near Sohra Rim, a popular viewpoint in Cherrapunji. Authorities also confirmed that multiple attempts to reach the couple have failed, as both mobile phones remain switched off.

The couple was last spotted yesterday, and there has been no communication with them since then. The police have launched a search operation, investigating all angles, including checking CCTV footage and speaking with locals.