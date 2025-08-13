In Daring 4-Minute Heist, Thieves Steal Valuables Worth Lakhs From Retired Justice's Home In Indore

In a brazen theft, three unidentified thieves looted jewellery and cash of over Rs 5 lakh from the residence of retired Justice Ramesh Garg in Indore's Vijay Nagar. The meticulously executed heist, which lasted four minutes and ten seconds, targeted the bungalow around 3:30 AM, with the masked thieves breaking the main gate's lock and forcing open an almirah to make off with the valuables.

A video of the shocking theft has surfaced on social media, showing one thief standing guard with a rod in hand, while the other stole cash and jewellery from the almirah.

3 criminals rohbed a retired Justice Ramesh Garg's residence in Indore in just 4 minutes and 10 seconds and got away with Rs 5 lakh and gold-silver jewellery.



They would have killed Justice Garg's son (in the video) if he had woken up. Fortunately, he kept sleeping despite the…

The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred on Sunday morning while the family was asleep. Notably, the home's alarm system failed to alert Justice Garg's son, Ritvik, allowing the thieves to escape undetected. According to reports, the thieves had cut through an iron window grill to gain entry, all while a security guard was present outside. Meanwhile, Ritvik's wife and children slept undisturbed in another room, oblivious to the theft unfolding nearby.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Indore's affluent Vijay Nagar neighbourhood, raising concerns about security in an area known for its prominent residents. The targeting of a retired justice's home has added urgency to the police's efforts, with pressure mounting to apprehend the culprits.

Vijay Nagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the culprits.