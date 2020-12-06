Two Dalit Workers Beaten Up In Indore On Suspicion Of Diesel Theft: Police

The police have named three accused in the FIR and a probe is underway (Representational)

Two Dalit workers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were allegedly beaten up on suspicion of stealing diesel on the night of December 3, the police said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Anil Patidar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) said, "It was reported that the workers were beaten. The video of the incident has gone viral. Three accused have been named in the FIR. A probe is underway."

One of the workers Pappu Parmar said, "I asked for my salary and told them that I will not work until I get my salary. So I was at home. They came and took me to a place and beat me up. After this, they accused me of diesel theft and also fired me from the job."

The incident took place on the night of December 3 and according to the two workers, they were beaten up by five-six men, including an accountant Paras, at the mine where they worked as drivers.

The other worker Balaram said, "We were beaten with a belt, and a video was also made. The person who beat me his name is Paras. We want justice and they should be punished."

After the incident came to light, several people surrounded the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police and demanded strict action against the accused. People carrying posters of Dr BR Ambedkar demanded justice for the two workers.