2 Woman Flung Into Air, Killed After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Indore

The incident happened late last night at around 11.50 pm.

Two women were flung several feet high in the air and got killed after the scooter they were riding on was hit by a speeding BMW car coming in the wrong direction in Indore. The incident happened late last night at around 11.50 pm and was captured on CCTV.

In the video, the women can be seen riding on a white scooter when a speeding BMW car coming from the opposite direction at what seems to be a speed well in excess of 100 kmph slams into them without ever slowing down, flinging the two women and their scooter several feet high into the air. Both of them died during treatment.

The two victims have been identified as Diksha Yadav, 25, and Lakshmi Tomar, 24.

According to the police, the accused, Gajendra Singh, 28, was in a hurry to deliver a cake for his friend's birthday and thus, was driving in the wrong direction.

The police acted swiftly after receiving the information and arrested the BMW driver. A case has been registered against him. During the investigation, the accused revealed that he works at TaskUs company and had purchased the car second-hand.

Further investigation is going on.