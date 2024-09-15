Fight Breaks Out After Indore Woman Allegedly Harassed By Bike-Borne Men

The police have said that further investigation is on.

A woman was allegedly harassed by two bike borne men who reached into the window of her moving car on a busy road in Indore. The woman's husband and two other people - a man and a woman - were also inside the car. This led to an altercation between the car occupants and the men on two-wheelers, who were allegedly drunk. The incident happened on September 11.

CCTV footage shows the white car in which the women were sitting stop in the middle of the road, followed by a scooter and a bike which cover the car from both sides. After what seems to be a brief verbal exchange, the two men park their two-wheelers and physically confront the men stepping out of the car.

Later in the video, the man who was on the scooter climbs onto the bonnet of the car but is forcefully dragged off, followed by a shower of punches and kicks by the other man while the other bike-borne man tries to control the situation. At this point, several passersby gather at the scene, disrupting the traffic.

The police have filed cases based on complaints from both parties. While car occupants have filed a molestation case, the men on two-wheelers have accused the car driver of causing an accident.

