On Camera, Speeding Car Runs Over 2 Girls Making Rangoli Outside Home

A 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman were seriously injured after a car being driven allegedly by a teenager ran over them when they were making rangolis outside their homes in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred on Monday ahead of the festival Diwali, was caught on CCTV.

A 17-year-old driver has been detained, police said.

The video shows them making rangoli when suddenly the speeding car crashes into them and hits some two-wheelers parked on the roadside.

Seconds before, the vehicle had almost hit a woman walking on the road.

The accused, who was driving the car with a friend, was then seen fleeing from the spot after the incident.

He was later detained and the car was also seized.

The victims have been admitted to a hospital and one of them is said to be critical.