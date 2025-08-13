7 Children Among 10 Killed As Pickup Van Rams Truck In Rajasthan's Dausa

A pickup van rammed a parked truck in Rajasthan's Dausa, killing 10 people, including seven children and three women and leaving several injured. The incident, reported from Bapi village, occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, at around 4 am, when a pickup van full of devotees was returning from Salasar Balaji.

The injured were rushed to Dausa District Hospital, where 10 died of their injuries. Nine other injured devotees have been shifted to Jaipur owing to critical health conditions. The dead bodies have been moved to the mortuary.

"The accident took place on Manoharpur Highway, in which at least 10 people have died," Sagar Rana, Superintendent of Police, Dausa, said. "The victims were said to be returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam. Some of the injured have been referred to SMS Hospital," he added.

The initial investigation revealed that the devotees, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Etah, were returning from Salasar Balaji in two pickup vans. At the time of the incident, while one van went ahead, the other rammed a trailer parked nearby. The pickup van involved in the accident had dozens of people on board.

The cause of the accident is being further investigated.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed condolences over the "tragic" road accident. "The news of the loss of life in a horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely tragic. The district administration has been directed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured. May God grant a place at his divine feet to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).