4 Of A Family Dead As Speeding Thar Hits 3 Bikes In Jaipur

A devastating road accident claimed four lives and left three others seriously injured when a speeding Thar vehicle collided with three motorcycles on NH-52 in the Chomu area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday.

The victims were returning home after having 'darshan' at the Khatushyam temple in Sikar district.

According to Chomu Police Station in charge, Pradeep Sharma, the incident took place around 3 a.m. near the Rampura culvert.

“A Thar moving at high speed lost control and rammed into three bikes travelling ahead of it. One person died on the spot, while six others sustained serious injuries,” he said.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycles were completely crushed under the Thar.

Local residents rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The injured were first taken to Chomu Government Hospital and later referred to SMS Hospital, Jaipur, for specialised treatment. However, three of the injured, including a woman, succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, raising the death toll to four.

Police said that all seven victims were members of the same family and residents of Nangal Jaisa Bohra in the Kardhani police station area of Jaipur.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Srivastava (55), originally from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), residing at Vaidyaji Ka Chowraha, Jaipur; Sunil Srivastava (50), son of Virendra Srivastava, also from Varanasi; Lucky Srivastava (30), son of Indraprakash Srivastava, resident of Brajwadi Colony, Jaipur and Shweta Srivastava (26), wife of Lucky Srivastava, resident of Brajwadi Colony, Jaipur

The injured include Avinash (30), son of Vijay Bahadur, resident of Vaidyaji Ka Chowraha, Jaipur; Raunak (3), son of Avinash; and Sangeeta, wife of Virendra Singh, a resident of Vaidyaji Ka Chowraha, Jaipur.

The three injured are undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital, where doctors have described their condition as critical.

Police have seized the Thar vehicle involved in the crash and begun an investigation into the cause of the accident, which is suspected to be due to overspeeding and reckless driving.

