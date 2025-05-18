4 Dead As Truck Mows Down People Assisting Accident Victims In Rajasthan

Four people assisting victims of a road accident were killed and eight others injured when a speeding truck hit them in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred under Sabla police station limits at around 11.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

According to Sabla Station House Officer (SHO) Raghuveer Singh, a jeep carrying a family returning from a wedding veered off the road near the Pindawal Hilawadi bus stand on Saturday night, leaving some of the passengers with minor injuries.

Locals gathered at the accident site. While they were shifting the injured into an ambulance, a speeding truck first rammed into an electricity pole before hitting some of the people.

"During the rescue efforts, a speeding truck lost control and hit the people standing nearby. The impact of the accident was severe. Three motorcycles were trapped beneath the truck," SHO Singh said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital at Sagwara in Dungarpur, where four people were declared dead.

The dead have been identified as Luvji Patidar, Dayalal Patidar, Savita Patidar and Bhavesh Patidar. They were returning from a wedding ceremony and had stopped to help the jeep accident victims, the SHO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)