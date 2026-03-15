120 kmph In Hyundai Verna At Night, Shooting Speeding Reels. 2 Die In Crash

Two men have been killed after a car they were driving at high speed crashed in Gujarat's Jetpur on Saturday. Shortly before the accident, the man in the driving seat, Avadh Tiwari, had posted videos of him speeding the car, reportedly a Hyundai Verna, on his Instagram account.

They were driving the sedan at about 120 kmph.

The video, shot by a person sitting in the backseat, showed Tiwari recording a reel with a mobile phone in his left hand and holding the steering wheel in the other.

Another clip showed a person in the passenger seat recording the speeding car.

The car then reportedly lost control and collided with a divider.

While Tiwari was killed on the spot, his 20-year-old friend, Devraj Gosai, died at a hospital.

Another passenger, Akshay Pravinbhai Vaghela, is in a critical condition.

Tiwari, who had over 3,500 followers on Instagram, had posted multiple pictures and videos of him in different cars.