2-Year-Old Girl Crushed By Car While Playing On Gujarat Street

A two-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in Gujarat's Morbi district on Monday.

The incident occurred near Patelnagar Society on Alap Road. The victim, Dhanashree Vasudevbhai Vadsola, was playing on the road when a car crushed her.

CCTV footage shows the child playing near a turn on the street. Suddenly, a car enters the street, and its front wheel crushes Dhanashree. The car stops immediately, and a person picks up the child to check on her.

People can be seen gathering at the spot and confronting the driver who comes out of the vehicle. A complaint has been filed against the driver, identified as Niravbhai Mahadevbhai Bhoraniya.

The incident comes a month after a five-year-old boy was run over by a car when he was riding his bicycle inside a residential society in Pune.

The child was identified as Nishkarsh Ashwat Swami, who lived in the Joy Nest Society with his family. Nishkarsh was playing inside the complex with his grandmother. Suddenly, a car arrived there and hit the child, visuals showed.

The car driver quickly got out and took the injured child to a private hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.