4 Gujarat Tourists Abuse Staff At Arunachal Pradesh Resort, Video Goes Viral

Four members of a Gujarat family have been booked after a video went viral allegedly showing two of them abusing and threatening staff at a resort in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley.

The incident took place at Mishmi Hills Resort in Anini, where the guests had checked in on February 18. Police said the case was registered after the resort filed a complaint, and an investigation is under way.

According to the resort's complaint, the guests were informed on arrival that outside food and alcohol were not allowed on the premises, in line with the property's policy. Despite this, on February 20 the family allegedly brought alcoholic drinks from outside and reacted aggressively when staff reminded them of the rules.

An FIR lodged at Anini police station named Aastha Devendra Kumar Patel, Dhruv Devendra Kumar Patel, Smita Devendra Kumar Patel and Devendra Kumar Patel. The FIR alleges that Aastha and Dhruv Patel used obscene and sexually derogatory language against female staff, and that Dhruv Patel also tried to physically assault an employee.

The accused also allegedly damaged the resort's rules display frame and threatened to defame the property and get it shut down by using "influential connections."

Police said multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked, including provisions related to assault or use of criminal force against a woman, obscene acts and criminal intimidation. The case also includes sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The resort owners issued a public statement on Instagram along with video clips of the incident. The post read, "With a heavy heart, on behalf of our entire Mishmi Hill Resorts & Hotels Anini team, I am compelled to make this public statement today, accompanied by video clips that reflect the conduct of certain guests during their recent stay at Mishmi Hills Resort, Anini. At Mishmi Hills, we have always made sincere and continuous efforts to provide warm hospitality and quality service to all visitors arriving from different parts of India and across the world. Over the years, we have had the privilege and honour of hosting guests from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and professions from across the Globe. We strongly believe in cultural exchange, mutual respect, and the promotion of human values through tourism."

According to the post, the resort staff had politely told the guests that outside food and drinks aren't allowed inside but things took a turn when the guests reacted badly and allegedly hurled abuse and racist remarks at them.

"The guests from Gujarat, engaged in damaging property and behaviour that was deeply disrespectful and unacceptable towards our staff. They allegedly used intimidation and provocation, including claims of influential connections with prominent corporate personalities and organisations like Reliance Industries Limited, in an attempt to pressure and threaten our team," the post added.

Managing Director Chimi Linggi said she intervened after being informed of the incident, adding that the district tourism officer was present and that efforts were made to resolve the matter. "We tried to speak politely, but they continued to get enraged. Our young staff, many from interior areas, were shaken by the incident," she said, stressing that the resort welcomes all tourists but could not ignore such behaviour.

Dibang Valley superintendent of police Ringu N said, "We sent officials to verify the matter after the video surfaced. The accused had checked out on the morning of February 21". He said the investigation has been going on.