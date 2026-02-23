Drugs Worth Rs 11 Crore Seized From Ganja, Opium Farm In Gujarat

In a major operation targeting Gujarat's growing narcotics problem, police have executed a historic raid, uncovering an illegal drug farm in Bhavnagar district's Sihor area. Authorities seized over 1,100 kg of green cannabis (ganja) and opium, with an estimated market value of Rs 10.92 crore.

Following a precise intelligence tip-off, a police team launched a pre-dawn strike on a farm known as "Marbi Dhoravali," located near Karakolia Road at the Sar and Sakhavadar village border. Investigators found that the remote field had been converted into a large-scale narcotics plantation, with illicit crops thriving under the guise of regular farming.

The scale of the cultivation was so vast that police remained on-site until late at night to complete the inventory, sampling, and legal panchnama procedures.

Breakdown Of The Rs 10.92 Crore Haul

The raid resulted in the seizure of a massive quantity of substances:

- Green Opium: 1,087.52 kg (Valued at Rs 10,86,98,000)

- Dry Opium: 26.060 kg (Valued at Rs 3,90,900)

- Green Cannabis: 19.140 kg (Valued at Rs 1,91,400)

- Total Value: Rs 10,92,85,300

Two Brothers Arrested

The owners of the plantation, identified as brothers Bogha Chauhan and Sanjay Chauhan (alias Manu/Sangha), were arrested on the spot. They have been booked under multiple sections of the NDPS Act.

Police have now turned their focus to the brothers' criminal history and the broader network responsible for distributing these drugs across Gujarat and beyond.

A Major Victory For Local Law Enforcement

This is recorded as the single largest narcotics raid in the history of the Sihor police station. The successful operation was carried out under the strategic planning and guidance of Police Inspector BD Jadeja.

As news of the multi-crore drug bust spreads, local authorities have issued a stern warning that Gujarat's soil will not be allowed to become a breeding ground for the illegal drug trade, promising continued crackdowns on such trade.