How Ex-Armyman Faked Terror Plot To Save His Job In Gujarat

A plot to gain professional recognition and job security took a criminal turn in Gujarat's Vadodara after the city police arrested an ex-armyman for planting explosives on a railway track.

In a dramatic twist to the investigation at a village, the individual who first reported the "threat" has been identified as the mastermind behind it.

The Investigation And Arrest

The case, which initially sparked a high-level security alert involving national agencies, centered around the discovery of explosives near the Dedicated Freight Corridor. Following a joint operation by the City Police and Railway Police, authorities detained Mustaq Ali Sayyed, a former army man currently working as a temporary lineman on a railway contract.

Dr Jagdish Chavda, DCP Zone 1, confirmed the breakthrough, stating that human intelligence played a vital role in uncovering the deception. "The complainant himself is the accused in the case," Dr Chavda said.

A Motive Driven By Job Insecurity

Police investigations revealed that Sayyed's actions were fuelled by a desire to secure his future. Working on a contract, which runs from 2024 to 2026, he feared the upcoming end of his tenure.

Knowing that railway employees who perform "commendable work" or thwart major accidents are often rewarded with contract extensions or permanent positions, Sayyed orchestrated a dangerous ruse to become a local hero.

The 'Explosives' And The Scheme

The "explosives" found on the tracks were identified as 'Cold Pyro', electric firecrackers typically used for visual effects at weddings. Sayyed reportedly sourced these from a nearby marriage ceremony and planted them on the tracks. He then "discovered" the items and reported them to authorities, hoping the act would be seen as a vigilant intervention to save lives and property.

While no actual damage occurred, the act of placing objects on a railway line to simulate a threat led to serious charges. A case has been registered for endangering life and property. National investigative agencies, which were initially looped in due to the sensitivity of railway infrastructure, have also participated in the probe.