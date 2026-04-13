7 Dead As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims On Gujarat Highway

Seven people, including six pilgrims, died after being run over by a speeding truck on a Gujarat highway on Sunday night.

The group of pilgrims were travelling on foot from Gadhka village in Rajkot to a temple in Dekawala. While on the Lakhtar-Viramgam Highway near Surendranagar's Bhaskarpara, the pilgrims were attempting to pass a stationary dumper parked on the roadside for a tire change. At that moment, the truck hit around ten people from behind.

The collision was so devastating that six pilgrims died on the spot. Passers-by alerted the police about the accident, who arrived at the spot soon after. The dumper driver, who was also hit by the truck, died during treatment at a hospital in Viramgam. Such was the impact of the collision that authorities were forced to use shovels to collect the remains of some of the bodies.