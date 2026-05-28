Gujarat DDCET 2026 Scorecard Out: Download Link, Official Websites Here

ACPC DDCET 2026 Result: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat has released the Diploma to Degree Common Entrance Test (DDCET) 2026 rank card. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scores on the official website acpc.gujarat.gov.in using their application number.

ACPC Results: How To Download DDCET 2026 Rank Card?

Visit the official website acpc.gujarat.gov.in.

Click on "DDCET 2026" under "List of Available Courses".

Then, click on "Download DDCET Rank Card 2026".

Enter your application number or roll number and click on "Search".

Your rank will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your rank card for future reference.

Direct Download Link For Rank Card

The DDCET engineering examination was held on May 5, while the DDCET pharmacy examination was conducted on May 9, 2026. The provisional answer keys were released on May 20, 2026.

Details Mentioned On The ACPC DDCET 2026 Rank Card

Candidate's Name

Application / Registration Number

Roll Number / Seat Number

Photograph & Signature

Category

Stream / Course: The applied program (Engineering & Technology or Pharmacy).

Marks Secured

Negative Marks

Section-wise Marks: Scores obtained in individual sections of the test (e.g., BE 01, BE 02, BPH 01, or BPH 02).

Final Rank: The candidate's merit rank (both overall and, if applicable, category rank).

Merit Status: Overall qualification status for ACPC counselling.

Counselling Portal Active

The counselling portal remains open at all times, regardless of whether results have been declared. During registration, candidates can choose "Awaited" or "Appearing" as their status. The last date to apply is May 31, 2026.

Register For Counselling Here