Upset Over Argument With Wife, Indore Cop Shoots Himself Dead

A 32-year-old police constable from Indore on Friday allegedly shot himself dead, days after his wife left for her maternal home following a dispute, an official said.

Constable Anurag, deployed at a police post within the jurisdiction of the Dwarkapuri police station, died on the spot after turning his service rifle on himself, he said.

"As per initial investigation, there was a family dispute between the constable and his wife a few days ago, after which she went to her maternal home. The police constable was under stress due to it," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Yadav.

He said the constable's body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe into his death is underway.

