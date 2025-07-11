Indore's Central Jail To Sell Spices Made By Prisoners

Inmates of the Indore Central Jail will soon be making spices which would be available for the outside world too, besides the prison's own kitchen.

Govind Pratap Singh, Director General of the Prison and Correctional Services Department of Madhya Pradesh, inaugurated the 'Maa Ahilya Masala Udyog' at the Central Jail on Thursday on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

"We are training prisoners in different industries which require very little capital to start. It will prove to be helpful for them in finding self-employment after release from jail," he said.

Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar said prisoners will make spices like coriander, turmeric, Kashmiri red chilli and garam masala using automatic machines.

"The spices prepared by prisoners will be used in the kitchens of jails in Indore and surrounding districts. They will also be available to the general public in 250 gram, 500 gram and one kilogram packets at the sales outlet outside the central jail," she said.

She would also request the district administration to allow the jail department to supply spices to government hostels and other public institutions, Ms Sonkar added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)