Indore Man Stabbed To Death After Objecting To Man Spitting On Road: Cops

The victim, who owned a dhaba in the city, was killed in the Vijay Nagar area late on Sunday night.

Indore Man Stabbed To Death After Objecting To Man Spitting On Road: Cops
The accused attacked man with a knife, and he bled to death, police said. (Representational)
  • Three persons were arrested for allegedly stabbing the owner of an eatery in Indore
  • The victim was killed after objecting to one accused spitting gutkha on road
  • The incident occurred late Sunday night in the Vijay Nagar area of Indore city
Indore:

Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing to death the owner of an eatery after he objected to one of them spitting gutkha on the road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said.

The victim, Lekhraj (25), who owned a dhaba in the city, was killed in the Vijay Nagar area late on Sunday night, and the attackers fled the scene, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told PTI.

He said that the police arrested the accused, Raj Ahirwar (19), Pawan Rajak (20) and Jagdish Sisodia (33) based on information gathered during the investigation.

"One of the accused was travelling on a motorcycle when he spat gutkha on the road while Lekhraj was passing by with his two friends after closing the dhaba. The victim objected to this and an argument ensued," Mr Singh said.

The accused attacked Lekhraj with a knife, and he bled to death, he said.

The official said the motorcycle and the knife used in the crime have been recovered, and a detailed investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

