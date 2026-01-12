Indore Man Kills Wife For Refusing To Have Sex For 8 Years

A man was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly murdering his wife as she refused to have sex with him for the past eight years, a senior police official said on Monday.

The 40-year-old woman died on January 9 under Aerodrome police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani told PTI.

The accused took her body to Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and claimed she died after falling on her head at home due to a sudden increase in blood pressure, the DCP said.

"However, the post mortem report stated the cause of death as strangulation. The woman's husband broke down during questioning and confessed to the murder. The accused, a mechanic, has claimed his wife refused to have sex with him for the past eight years, which had caused anger," the official said.

He was arrested on Sunday and further probe into the case is underway, Lalchandani added.

